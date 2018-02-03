Macon woman dies after deputies say she was choked by her 16-year-old brother

Courtesy: 13WMAZ viewer

A woman is dead after police say she was choked by her teenage brother Friday afternoon.

Chief Coroner Leon Jones pronounced 20-year-old Alexus Watkins deceased at 3:03 Saturday morning.

Deputies arrested her brother Friday for the assault.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the domestic dispute happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Westmount Road in Macon.

The news release says when deputies arrived to the home, they found a 16-year-old choking his 20-year-old sister.

A deputy asked the teen to release his sister and he followed the orders.

The deputy noticed Watkins was unresponsive at the time and began C.P.R. until an ambulance arrived.

Watkins was taken to Navicent Health.

The teen was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center and is charged with Aggravated Assault.

There is no word if police will upgrade the charges in this case.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV