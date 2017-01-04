Macon woman gets 7 years probation in DUI death

Mary Elizabeth Wade turned herself in to Bibb County deputies Wednesday. She accused of driving drunk in the Dec. 22, 2015 death of Murray Nixon, 18.

A Macon woman was sentenced to seven years probation Tuesday in the December 2015 death of a teen who died as they tried to push a car out of the mud.

Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms also ordered Mary Elizabeth Wade, 18, to serve 24 hours in jail to serve a DUI sentenced. Wade will also have to serve a number of different community service obligations, including talking to kids about the incident.

A Bibb County grand jury indicted Wade in August 2016 on three first degree homicide by vehicle charges, two driving under the influence charges and reckless driving.

Wade pleaded guilty Tuesday to homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence.

At about 3:30 a.m., Dec. 22 Wade drove off of a parking lot at 621 Foster Road. Wade and her friend, Murray Nixon, who was a passenger, attempted to get the 2009 BMW 325i out of the grass and mud.

As they attempted to move the vehicle, the car rolled back onto Nixon, 18, killing her.

Wade was not arrested the night of the accident even though she was suspected of drunk driving.

Wade's indictment stated that her blood alcohol was ".02 or more," but Bibb County Sheriff Davis Davis told 13WMAZ's in August that her BAC was .12, according to blood drown from her after the accident. Davis also said several alcohol containers were found outside of the vehicle strewn about the ground.