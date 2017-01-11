Macon woman indicted for stealing over $20K from elderly woman

Angela Michelle Williams

A woman was indicted Tuesday for allegedly stealing more than $21,000 dollars from an elderly woman.

According to the indictment from the Bibb Superior Court, Angela Michelle Williams is accused of forging her signature on the victims checks while working as her maid.

The incidents occurred between October 30, 2011 through November 5, 2015.

According to the arrest warrants from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Williams is charged with 130 counts of forgery in the fourth degree where as she had intent to defraud the 72-year-old victim.

The arrest warrant says Williams made the checks payable to herself and cashed them totaling $21,935.

According to the indictment, the checks Williams forged ranged in value from $65 to $400.

Williams was also charged with exploitation of an elderly person. According to the warrant, Williams knowingly and willingly exploited the victim, unlawfully taking the checks from her and forging her signature.

(© 2017 WMAZ)