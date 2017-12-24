Macon woman named Caregiver of the Year, recounts final years with her husband

Annie Moore first found herself as a caregiver at 15-years-old.

After her mother died, she helped care for her nine younger siblings.

She also recently received the Caregiver of the Year Award from the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving after being the primary caregiver for her husband, who had Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

"It certainly was a blessing to take care of my husband," said Moore.

Moore’s husband, Mozell, was diagnosed with a terminal disease nine years ago.

"He was on hospice for three months, and he was supposed to be there for three months, but with the care we gave him, that inspired him to fight a little bit on because he was terminal," said Moore.

The couple was married for 48 years, but the last nine years she took care of his every need.

"Giving him his medication, giving him his bath and feeding, changing and turning because he was totally disabled," said Moore.

Moore says she is just standing by the vows she promised to keep since 1969.

"Til death do us part. So either he takes care of me or I take care of him," said Moore.

She was one of three people awarded by the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving after being nominated by a close friend.

"It felt really good that the people had responded by nominating me," said Moore. “I told her that I was doing what I was assigned to do. The Lord assigned me to take care of my husband because I was his wife."

Mozell passed away on September 11, right before she received the award, but she encourages others to help those who need it most.

"Enriching others’ lives to help them live the best that they can, and in doing that, you're enriching your own life because you get a blessing from it," said Moore.

Moore says that although her husband has passed away, her love for him will live on forever.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV