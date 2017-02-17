Macon woman strangled, beaten to death

Brenda Faulkner (Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A Macon woman found dead in her home Thursday was strangled and beaten to death,

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says Branda Faulkner, 58, died from blunt force head trauma and asphyxiation due to strangulation.

Bibb deputies found Faulkner dead in her Pleasent Hill home on Thursday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office still has not named a suspect in this case, but they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Deputies are still searching for a man who allegedly stole Faulkner's car from her driveway. They recovered the car Thursday afternoon and a man ran from the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Reginal Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

(© 2017 WMAZ)