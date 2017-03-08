Macon women discuss gender inequality

People around the world are showing their support for females by celebrating International Women's Day. The day was used to bring attention to better equality between males and females, and some women even stayed home from work to prove a point. Ieasha Feagin works in Macon, and she says going to work Wednesday was not even a question.

“You can’t just call in because there's a special day for you, and it’s called Women’s Day. Come on,” says Feagin. She says to her March 8th is just another day.

“I couldn't not go to work and not bring home a check,” says Feagin. She says she heard that some women were taking the day off for International Women's Day, but she says it seems useless.

“For what? We're still here we're still working. What’s the day set aside,” says Feagin.

However, Susannah Maddux says this day's importance only became clearer from the people she talked to the Women's March on Washington in January.

“These women at this march were like, ‘I can’t believe I was marching in the '60s for women's rights. I can’t believe its 2017 and I’m still marching for these same things,’” says Maddux. She says she wore red, not because she knows this inequality firsthand, but for those who might.

“We're only as strong as our weakest. If anyone anywhere feels that they’re not equal, then that is our issue,” says Maddux.

Alexandria Paul says although she had to work, she stands in solidarity with those who took the day off.

“Women kind of getting shoved under the rug, and we've made a lot of progress, but I think there’s still a lot of room for growth,” says Paul.

Although Feagin says she does not side with those taking the day off, she says she does agree that the women's role in the workplace is an important one.

“The men probably wouldn't know what to do,” says Feagan.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV