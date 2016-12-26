Macon celebrates the start of Kwanzaa

Macon Kwanzaa festival kicks-off today

While we may be done celebrating Christmas, that doesn't mean that the holidays are over.

Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa and our Yvonne Thomas got an inside look into the 25 year history of the Macon Festival of First Fruits.

George Muhammad says Kwanzaa unites the joy of the holidays with life lessons.

“All of these principles are something that everybody all needs to be successful,” said Muhammad.

The seven principles are purpose, creativity, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, self-determination, faith, and unity.

“It's very historical,” said Muhammad. “And it causes our minds to look deeply into the history that we've had.”

Muhammad said celebrating Kwanzaa also allows us to remember the trailblazers who came before us.

“Ozzie Belle McKay, she was person of self-determination,” said Muhammad. “She was an NAACP member. She was a strong woman.”





Muhammad said McKay was a woman who embraced the principles of this season, and made a difference in Macon.

“She was a part of the bus boycott in 1962,” said Muhammad. “She had very, very strong faith that we're going to move forward in this community that we will change our condition.”



Muhammad said the Festival of First Fruits is to inspire others to believe in themselves with Kuumba and Imani, creativity and faith. “I'm hoping that people will be happy,” said Muhammad. “That people will be empowered.”

The first Kwanzaa festival event starts tonight at 7 p.m. at the Douglas Theatre. The free event is presented by the Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center and will feature live music and other performances along with a Kwanzaa ceremony.