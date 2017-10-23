Give books to build minds on Make a Difference Day

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Make a Difference Day is only a few days away, and you have a few days to gather books that can spark a child's love of literacy for a lifetime.

Books for reading levels 5th grade and below are preferred.

It's these books that make children like first grader Jamia eager to learn..

"When I was four, I tried to learn to read books," Jamia said.

George McCanless, President of United Way Central Georgia, says bright futures are built from reading books at a young age.

"Grade level reading, reading on level by third grade, is the single best predictor on high school graduation and career success that there is."

McCanless says over summer, students can lose up to two months worth of learning. Through your donations, students who step in the libraries can continue to binge on books over summer.

These are books that Jennifer Lautzenheiser, director of Georgia Regional Library, says could mold minds.

"Books are the fundamental building blocks to a literate society."

Lautzenheiser helps with the Georgia Summer Food Service, and says the books donated this weekend will help kids who come through the doors in summer leave with full bellies and full minds.

"Children who come to receive a meal get to also receive a book, and they get to keep that book."

Right now, only one feeding site location has the book program running, and Lautzenheiser hopes this weekend, they will get enough books to expand it to multiple locations, helping children grow their own personal libraries, thanks to the kindness of others.

