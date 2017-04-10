Mama June Shannon hospitalized in 'From Not to Hot' finale

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 05: Mama June visits "Extra" on April 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra) (Photo: D Dipasupil, 2017 D Dipasupil)

Friday's finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the WeTV reality miniseries documenting the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch's weight-loss journey, didn't end quite the way she expected.

One night after wearing a "revenge dress" to her ex's wedding and symbolically burning of all her old fat clothes, she woke up in excruciating pain and called her doctor, who urged her to go to the emergency room for a CAT scan.

The doctor feared that Mama June, who dropped 300 pounds through weight-loss surgery, might have developed a blood clot or a leak in the gastric sleeve, or the banana-sized portion of the stomach that remains after the rest is surgically removed.

Mama June, who appeared doubled over in pain, summoned her daughters, noting, "Something's really wrong." Together, they and the family's bodyguard called for an ambulance to take her to the emergency room.

The episode ended with wailing sirens, followed by a promo for a special, follow-up episode that shows Mama June in a hospital bed, getting an update from her doctor.





“June, we have your test results, he said, "but they’re not what we thought.”

Stay tuned. Fans will find out the results next Friday at 9 ET/PT.

The family used to live in McIntyre, but have since moved to the Atlanta area.

Jayme Deerwester , USA TODAY