Mammal Mayhem this Saturday at Museum of Arts & Sciences

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Kids can get up close and personal with animals they might not see every day this weekend at the Museum of Arts and Sciences' Mammal Mayhem.

This Saturday, the museum will be packed with all kinds of animals. There will be farm animals like llamas, miniature ponies, and goats. The Bibb Sheriff's Office will be there with K9 officers.

And you can check out the museum's permanent residents like the hedgehog, ferrets, and tamarin monkeys.

Animal Curator Sharron Cornacchione says, with the help of Scarlet the opossum, that the event helps kids have a greater respect for animals.

"You know a lot of people think they're scary, mean animals but they're actually shy, timid little animals," she says while petting Scarlet. "They try to hiss at you if they want you to leave them alone, but you've heard the saying, 'Quit playing opossum, quit playing dead.' Well, what happens is, when they get really scared, they just pass out. Their body shuts down, they pass out."

Mammal Mayhem is this Saturday at the Museum of Arts and Sciences from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

(© 2017 WMAZ)