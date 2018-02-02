Man accused in Eastman officer killing appears in court

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The man accused of killing Eastman police officer Tim Smith was in court Friday morning.

Royheem Deeds was officially notified that the state is seeking the death penalty against him.

The judge approved a motion filed by Deeds attorneys requesting that the media not film him in shackles.

Deeds was wearing shackles and handcuffs and dressed in civilian clothes. He didn't say anything in court, but he did glance back for a moment to look at his family before leaving the courtroom.

The family of Officer Tim Smith was in court as well.

Neither family would comment.

Deeds will appear in court on March 8th, which is when he'll enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

