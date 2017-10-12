Man accused of burglarizing same Macon store three times in one week arrested

Ja'Qwaray Javon Hollingshed is accused of burglarizing a Macon dollar store three times in one week.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a Crimestoppers tip lead them to a man Thursday accused of robbing a Macon store three times in one week.

Ja'Qwaray Javon Hollingshed, 18, is in Bibb County jail charged with three counts of burglary, according to a sheriff's office news release. He's accused of robbing Dollar World, 2525 Pio Nono Ave. on Oct. 5, 7, and 9.

Deputies arrested him at Town Suites on Eisenhower Parkway.

Bibb County Sheriff's Lt. Fred Carmical says in all three cases a burglar broke through the front door using a rock.

Carmical says that the burglar was in and out of the store in less than 30 seconds and they have reason to believe that it was the same person.

TingTing Wu, the manager of Dollar World, says the thief got away with $300-500 of merchandise.

"He also took some of these Bluetooth headphones. I believe he took two or three," says Wu.

The thief also swiped a few chains, five grills, fidget spinners, a pink taser, BB guns, and a pipe.

