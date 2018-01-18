Man accused of killing Eastman officer due in court Feb.

Royhem Deeds

The man accused of killing Eastman officer Tim Smith in August 2016 will head to court next month.

District Attorney Tim Vaughn says Royhem Deeds will have his first proceeding on February 2.

Vaughn says this is when they will let Deeds know that they are seeking the death penalty.

Vaughn says Deeds will have an arraignment the beginning of March.

Back in May 2017, Vaughn announced the state would be seeking the death penalty against Deeds.

Deeds was indicted in September 2016 on nine counts related to the August murder of Eastman Police officer Tim Smith.

Smith was responding to a suspicious person call on Aug. 13 near Main Street in Eastman.

According to the GBI, Smith had a conversation with Deeds outside of his patrol vehicle when Deeds fatally shot him.

Deeds is currently being held without bond.

