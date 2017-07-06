Man accused of killing Peach deputies pleads not guilty

Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr. seated to the right of his attorney Frank Hogue in Peach County Superior Court on Thursday morning.

Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr., the Byron man charged with killing two Peach County deputies, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning.

Elrod, who is facing the death penalty, appeared in Peach County Superior Court with his attorney Frank Hogue.

As a result of an order in his first court appearance, Elrod appeared in court Thursday wearing civilian clothes - slacks, a button down shirt and no shackles.

A tentative trial date has been set for Feb. 12.

Elrod is accused of shooting Deputy Daryl Smallwood and Sgt. Patrick Sondron outside his home on Nov. 6.





Deputy Sheriff Daryl Smallwood of the Peach County Sheriff's Department was killed in November.

