WMAZ
Close

Man accused of killing Peach deputies pleads not guilty

Ralph Stanley Elrod, the man accused of killing two Peach County deputies in November 2016, pleaded not guilty. He's facing the death penalty.

WMAZ 12:08 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr., the Byron man charged with killing two Peach County deputies, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning.

Elrod, who is facing the death penalty, appeared in Peach County Superior Court with his attorney Frank Hogue.

As a result of an order in his first court appearance, Elrod appeared in court Thursday wearing civilian clothes - slacks, a button down shirt and no shackles.

A tentative trial date has been set for Feb. 12.

Elrod is accused of shooting Deputy Daryl Smallwood and Sgt. Patrick Sondron outside his home on Nov. 6.


© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories