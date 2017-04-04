Man accused of shooting 7-year-old in court

Kentrellis Barnes had his first appearance in court Tuesday after he allegedly shot a 7-year-old in the head over the weekend.

He's now being held in the Bibb County jail without bond.

"We don't have no problems so when I heard about that, it was just devastating to be a child, an innocent child, or anybody," Connie Taylor said.

Connie Taylor lives in the neighborhood where 7-year-old Edgerin Wallace was shot in the head. She says nothing like this happens there so she was shocked.

"In essence, it's a shooting that shouldn't have taken place at all, period," Captain Shermaine Jones said.

Captain Shermaine Jones with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened after Edgerin's older brother, Shedderck Wallace, got into an argument with Kentrellis Barnes at a store.

Then Barnes allegedly shot at the Wallace home on Woolfolk Street in East Macon.

Shedderck's mother, Shatoya Jackson, drove to find Barnes with the 7-year-old in the car.

"She was trying to figure out what was going on, trying to diffuse the situation, if she could," Jones said. "She was trying to figure out some way she could get the problem solved. That escalated to him firing shots unto the car."

That's when Edgerin was struck in the head. Jones says he doesn't know why the child was in the car when his mother followed Barnes.

"Can't say one way or the other what her thought process was on that," Jones said.

Jackson spoke to WMAZ's Jobie Peeples and said although Edgerin is still in critical but stable condition, he's doing much better than when he came in on Saturday.

