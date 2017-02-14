Man accused of shooting Brooklyn Rouse charged in shooting of 2nd delivery driver

An updated release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller is charged in the shooting of a second pizza delivery driver.

It says Miller was arrested Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in Atlanta because of a Crimestoppers tip.

He was initially charged with the shooting of Brooklyn Rouse, and he is also now charged in the shooting of 23-year-old delivery driver Duncan Siror just days before Rouse.

Miller is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the shooting of Rouse.

He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and probation violation for the shooting of Siror.

Miller has yet to make his first appearance in court to hear about the possibility of bond.

Anyone with additional information on either crime should call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

(© 2017 WMAZ)