Man allegedly robs Macon Chinese restaurant

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say robbed a Chinese restaurant in Macon.

It happened at the Lucky China restaurant on Mercer University Drive around 9:30 Tuesday.

That's according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office...

They say a man came in and pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money, and then ran away.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

