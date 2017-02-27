Man arrested after car chase, trying ram Bibb deputy

A man is in jail after trying to ram a Bibb deputy’s patrol car and leading a high speed chase, according to an incident report.

It says the deputy noticed a small black car abruptly turn into the McDonalds on Harrison Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, so they ran the tag.

After the tag came back with no valid insurance, the deputy said they turned their lights on to pull the vehicle over, at which point the driver sped off.

The deputy followed 28-year-old Anthony Shepherd to the back of America’s Best Value Inn, but Shepherd realized the back exit gate was locked.

As the deputy stopped and opened his car door, Shepherd allegedly drove forward in an ‘attempt to ram my patrol car.’

The chase continued from Harrison Road, Wilson Road, Columbus Road, Brookhaven Road, Mercer University Drive, Thomaston Road, Price Road, Tucker Road, Forsyth Road, Rivoli Drive and came to an end on in the front yard of a home on Alexandria Drive.

Shepherd is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, fleeing an officer, reckless driving, and no valid insurance. He also had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation in Houston County.

His bond is set at $11,145.

(© 2017 WMAZ)