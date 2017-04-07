Man arrested for firing shots in air in west Macon

Herbert Antwan Butts, Jr. (Photo: Custom)

Bibb County deputies arrested a man Friday after they say he fired shots in the air in a townhouse community in west Macon.

The shooting happened at the Green Meadows Townhouses on Log Cabin Drive just after 3 a.m.

Deputies were told Herbert Antwan Butts, 27, argued with a man at another location. They both left.

Butts then went to the complex looking for the man he argued with. He kicked the door open to the man's apartment and pointed a hand gun inside at three people. Butts left the apartment once he saw the man wasn't home and fired several shots into the air.

Butt's charged with aggravated assault.

No one was injured.





