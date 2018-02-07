Man arrested for 'sexually assaulting multiple women in east Macon'

A man is in the Bibb County jail after investigators say he sexually assaulted multiple women.

An investigator spotted Jamal Rowe, 28, walking down Clinton Road on Wednesday at 6:00 a.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

He arrested Rowe because he fit the description of a man who attempted to sexually assault a female at her apartment overnight.

According to the release, on February 5 at around 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a sexual assault attempt in east Bibb. A woman says someone knocked at her door and when she opened it, a man pushed his way in and forced her into the bedroom.

A male neighbor who lived downstairs came upstairs to help after hearing the woman struggling. After the neighbor knocked on the door, the suspect approached him, threatened to cut him and left the residence.

On February 6, deputies responded to a call at a different apartment complex where another woman says she also heard a knock at her door. The suspect pushed his way into the home and pulled out a knife, sexually assaulting the victim several times throughout the night before fleeing.

Based on evidence, Rowe was arrested for 5 counts of rape, 1 count of burglary, 1 count of kidnapping and he also has a separate charge of parole violation. According to the release, additional charges are pending.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV