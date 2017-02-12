Man arrested in Bloomfield armed robbery, shooting

Investigators arrested a 21-year-old Saturday accused of shooting a man during an armed robbery on Bloomfield Road earlier this week, according to a news release.

It says the Bibb Gang Unit and Special Investigations Unit helped with the investigation that led to the arrest of 21-year-old Denyke Trayvon Glenn 7 p.m. Saturday.

Glenn is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault and is currently at the Bibb County jail waiting for a bond hearing.

Glenn is accused of shooting and critically injuring 25-year-old Darius Rozier during an armed robbery on the porch of a home in the 5900-block of Bloomfield Road around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Rozier has been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with additional information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

(© 2017 WMAZ)