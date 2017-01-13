Troy Warren Jr. of Hampton, Ga. was arrested after a high speed chase with Monroe County deputies Friday.

A man is in custody after a high speed chase with deputies in Monroe County. According to Sgt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office the chase started around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning on Interstate 75 mile marker 178 near the 475 interchange.

The driver has been identified as Troy Warren Jr. from Hampton, Georgia. A Monroe County deputy was trying to stop a vehicle for a routine traffic stop.The car fled heading south of Macon and exited onto Bass Road. Bittick said Warren Jr. lost control of the car at Bass Road and New Forsyth and the car overturned.

Warren Jr. fled on foot after the crash, but was arrested by Monroe County deputies.

At the time of the chase, deputies say that Warren threw a gun and narcotics out of his car window. Monroe Deputies recovered one ounce of marijuana, and deputies are still looking for the gun.

Warren refused treatment from EMS while on scene, and he is being transported to the Monroe County Jail.

