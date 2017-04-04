Man arrested in Macon convenience store shooting

A man turned himself in to authorities after they sya he shot another man in the head at a Macon convenience store Monday.
Forty-year-old Calvin Stapleton is now charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang activity and probation violation. The shooting happened at M&M Grocery Store on Monteplier Avenue just before 12:45 p.m.
Deputies say Stapleton and Taylor argued in the parking lot of the store. Taylor tried to walk away, but police say Stapleton pulled out a gun and shot Taylor in the head.
He turned himself just after 11:30 Monday night. He's being held in the Bibb County jail without bond.
At last check, Taylor was listed in critical condition at a local hospital.
