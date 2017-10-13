Man arrested in motorcycle theft attempt

(Photo: Campbell, Ciara)

MACON - Bibb County deputies arrested a man after they say he was attempting to steal a motorcycle.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, it happened Thursday just before 10 a.m. at Advance Auto Parts on Zebulon Road. The release says a caller reported a man attempting to start the engine of a motorcycle after taking the helmet and putting it on. The release says an anti-theft device prevented the motorcycle from starting.

A Bibb deputy arrived on the scene and found 50-year-old Robert Eugene Epps trying to leave the parking lot in a pick-up truck with Florida license plate. The deputy tried to stop Epps from leaving by turning on his blue lights. When he approached the driver's side of Epps' vehicle, he noticed Epps was acting very nervous. That's when the deputy says he saw a large bladed knife under Epps' leg. According to the release, Epps was asked to step out of the vehicle. After stepping out, Epps told the deputy there was a knife in his front pocket. As the deputy checked Epps for other weapons, Epps pulled away and tried to run from the scene. According to the release there was a brief struggle between Epps and the deputy. With help from a witness and the owner of the motorcycle Epps was restrained before being placed under arrest.

The release says Epps was tased during the encounter and checked at the scene by paramedics.

Epps was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony, Willful Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, Traffic Motor Vehicle Offense, Aggravated Battery and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime. Epps also had a warrant for an unrelated charge out of Barrow County, Georgia.

He is currently being held without bond.

