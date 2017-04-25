Man barricaded inside Lizella home, SWAT on scene

A man barricaded himself in a home in Lizella on Tuesday.

A SWAT team is at a home in west Bibb where a man has barricaded himself inside.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff's Office says two elderly people were found lying outside a home in the 2700-block of Moncrief Road in Lizella.

He says a man barricaded himself inside a home up the street and they are investigating to see if the two incidents are connected.

The extent of the two people's injuries is unknown at this time, but they were taken to the hospital.

He says no shots have been fired and that they're trying to establish contact with the man.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV