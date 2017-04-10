Man breaks into north Macon Zaxby's, steals free meal coupons

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A man smashed in the drive-thru window of a Macon Zaxby’s to steal coupons and coins, according to a Bibb incident report.

It says a deputy was sent to the Zaxby’s on 6375 Zebulon Rd. around 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, for a burglary.

The manager told the deputy he saw the window was shattered and cash drawers had been pried open.

He told the deputy there was over $100 in coins missing and that meal coupons had been stolen from the office.

Surveillance video showed the suspect shatter the window around 4 a.m. and then leave with a trash can.

The surveillance footage was turned over to investigators for review.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV