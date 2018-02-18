Man carjacked at knifepoint, gunpoint in south Macon

Police lights generic, file photo.

The Bibb Sheriff's Office needs your help finding two suspects and the car they stole in south Macon.

A news release from the Sheriff's Office says it happened Sunday around 5:20 p.m. in the 3800-block of Mathis Street.

It was reported to deputies that 58-year-old Gregory Salter had pulled into his driveway when two men came up to him and pulled him out of his car.

One of the suspects had a knife, the other had a pink handgun.

The release says the two men demanded the keys to his Honda Accord and they drove off in it in the direction of Sylvian Drive.

Investigators need your help finding Salter's car, a gold 2001 Honda Accord with the tag #DP5RT2.

Anyone with information should call 478-751-7500.

