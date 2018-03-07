Man charged after cutting man with knife at Macon motel

A Macon man is behind bars after he cut another man with a knife, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release says deputies responded to a call of a person cut at the Magnolia Court Motel on Houston Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found 58-year-old Danny Chambers with multiple cuts on his left arm.

They were told Chambers was sitting outside when 21-year-old Artis Marshall came up behind Chambers and started cutting him.

Deputies were told Marshall thought Chambers touched his girlfriend’s butt two days ago and said, ‘I am going to kill him,’ before getting the knife.

Marshall was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV