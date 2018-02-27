Man charged in fatal west Macon shooting

A man in behind bars Tuesday on charges that he fatally shot a west Macon man last week.

According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 38-year-old Carlos Xavier Leary Sr. into custody Monday afternoon.

He was interviewed and later charged with the murder of Christopher Battle that happened last week on Ruben Drive in west Macon.

He was booked into the Bibb County jail around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.



