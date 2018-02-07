Man charged in Macon bar shooting found at another bar

A man accused of a shooting outside a downtown Macon bar is behind bars after being found at another bar.

A release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says deputies received an anonymous tip that the man involved in the shooting outside of the Thirsty Turtle on January 12 was at Billy’s Clubhouse on Forest Hill Road.

Deputies went to Billy’s and found the suspect, 25-year-old Robert Lee Morris.

He was charged with aggravated assault after being interviewed by investigators.

No bond has been set yet.



