The Houston County Fire Department has responded to four fires in the trailer park off of south Highway 247 in Houston County in the past three weeks.

After obtaining fire reports, Houston County Sheriffs Office deemed the fires to be arson, and began to canvass the area on Saturday.

Christopher Guilmette, 23, was charged with 1 count of Arson in the 1st degree and 3 counts of Arson of Lands, which are both felonies, according to a Houston County Sheriff's Office news release.

Guilmette lives in the trailer park and gave WMAZ his account of the most recent fire on Wednesday.

The string of fires started on January 31, ending with the fourth fire on Friday, February 16.

