Man charged with felony shoplifting after allegedly stealing one beer

MACON - Bibb County deputies arrested a man accused of shoplifting from a gas station while disguised as a woman.

According to Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez, Calandra Carmichael was told to leave the Marathon gas station on Walnut Street.

The store clerk says the man left the store and then returned wearing a wig and a tank top. The man stole one 24 ounce beer.When deputies searched his purse, the beer fell on the floor.

Carmichael is being charged with two counts of shoplifting (one felony charge), along with criminal trespassing, making terroristic threats threats and probation violation.

