Man charged with murder in fatal shooting near Mercer Village

A man is behind bars and charged with the murder of a man found shot to death in his car last Sunday.
A release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says investigators arrested 25-year-old Keith Beddingfield Jr. for the murder of Javaris Brown, 33.
Beddingfield is being held without bond and is charged with murder and violating his parole.
Last Sunday, a passerby called deputies after seeing an unresponsive man sitting in his car on Carling Avenue around 5 p.m.
When they arrived they found, Brown had been shot to death.
