Man charged with murder in fatal shooting near Mercer Village

Sheriff Davis on Bibb weekend homicides: 'We're better than this'

WMAZ 11:36 AM. EST February 11, 2018

A man is behind bars and charged with the murder of a man found shot to death in his car last Sunday.

A release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says investigators arrested 25-year-old Keith Beddingfield Jr. for the murder of Javaris Brown, 33.

Beddingfield is being held without bond and is charged with murder and violating his parole.

Last Sunday, a passerby called deputies after seeing an unresponsive man sitting in his car on Carling Avenue around 5 p.m.

When they arrived they found, Brown had been shot to death.
 

