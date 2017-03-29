Man charged with trafficking cocaine after Crisp County car chase

Larry Hamilton was arrested after a brief car chase in Crisp County.

A Crisp County deputy arrested a man on drug charges Tuesday morning after a brief chase, according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

Deputy Michael Middleton stopped the vehicle for loud music and when he asked the driver his name, the driver gave a false name.

The suspect, Larry Hamilton, 34, of Byromville, sped off and Middleton chased him, the Facebook post states. Hamilton wrecked and was taken into custody.

A search of the car turned up more than 64 grams of suspected cocaine, 13 MDMA pills and $824 in cash. The drugs seized are valued at approximately $2,100 dollars, the Facebook post states.

Hamilton was charged with attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving on suspended license, trafficking in cocaine and possession of MDMA.

Hamilton remained in Crisp County jail Wednesday morning.





© 2017 WMAZ-TV