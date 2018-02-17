Man critically injured after motorcycle accident on Gray Highway

A man is in critical condition after an accident on Gray Highway near the Ole Times parking lot on Saturday.

Delrico Shinholster, 42, was driving his motorcycle heading toward Jones County when Ariel Newsome, 35, pulled out of the Ole Times parking lot in an attempt to get into the lanes heading toward I-75, according to Lt. Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

When Newsome tried to get into the lanes, she drove into the path of Shinholster's motorcycle.

After attempting to dodge the car, Shinholster collided with the rear corner of Newsome's Nissan Maxima.

Newsome is being cited for driving without a licensed driver since she has a CP license.

Shinholster was transported to Navicent Health in Macon and is now in critical condition. Newsome transported herself to Navicent for a shoulder and arm complaint.

Defoe says the investigation is ongoing.

