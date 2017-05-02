Man dies after being hit by SUV in Warner Robins

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A man died Monday after being hit while walking crossing the street in Warner Robins.

A release from the Warner Robins Police Department says they responded to a pedestrian hit call around 12:01 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Watson Boulevard and Knodishall Drive.

It says 27-year-old Sha Rhonda Danielle McMath was driving west on Watson Boulevard in her 2004 Kia Sorento when 53-year-old Wallace Lawson walked into the path of her car.

Lawson was taken to Houston Medical Center where he later died.

The release notes Lawson was wearing dark colors, was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk, and in an area with no street lights.

The accident is still under investigation.

