Man dies after driving into concrete pole in west Macon

A man died this morning after a single-vehicle accident in west Monday afternoon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 51-year-old James Holcomb, of Buford, was driving his 2006 Chevy Silverado and exiting I-475 onto Thomaston Road.

Jones says he ran off the road and into a concrete pole.

He died at 7:21 a.m. at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Jones says he’s the 8th road fatality in Bibb County this year.



