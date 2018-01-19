(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

UPDATE: The Bibb County coroner has identified the man who died after the truck wreck as Andrew Williams, 47, of Macon.

A man is dead after he suffered a medical emergency and collided with another car on Shurling Drive in Macon on Friday.

The accident happened in the 2500 block of Shurling Drive around 7:12 this morning, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

The release says according to witness statements, a 2018 Mack Tractor Trailer and a 2010 Ford Focus driven by Nickelow Carlton, 31, were traveling north on Shurling Drive.

The tractor trailer was in the right lane and the Ford Focus in the left. The trailer started moving over to the left lane, almost hitting the Ford Focus.

After Carlton moved to the center lane, the tractor trailer continued to move into the left and center lanes an hit the Ford Focus casing the vehicle to spin and land in the southbound lanes.

Carlton and the tractor trailer driver were transported to the Coliseum Health Center.

Carlton was treated for minor injuries and the driver of the tractor trailer was pronounced dead at the hospital. Traffic investigators believe the tractor trailer driver suffered a medical emergency while driving.

However, an autopsy will confirm the cause of death.

The name of the tractor trailer driver has not been released.

