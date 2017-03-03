Man dies in car accident outside of Robins Air Force Base

WMAZ (Photo: WMAZ)

One man is dead after he lost control of his car outside of Robins Air Force Base.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Larry Basby was traveling north on Highway 247 when he had a medical emergency.

Deputies say that's when Basby's Chevrolet Astro Van left the roadway.

The van struck the gate at the entrance on Robins Air Force Base at Highway 247 and Green Street.

Basby was taken to the Houston County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

