Man dies in Fort Valley house fire

An early morning house fire Monday took the life of a Fort Valley man.

According to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks, the call came in to 911 at 2:19 a.m.

Fire fighters found 68-year-old Ernest Fredrick in a bedroom of the home on Courtland Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Rooks said it appears the fire started on the opposite side of the house.

He also said there will be an autopsy performed to determine Fredrick's official cause of death.