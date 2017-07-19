Man drives to south Macon McDonald's after being shot in the stomach

Police lights generic, file photo.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach Wednesday.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says the person shot call came in around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the McDonald’s on Rocky Creek Road and found the male victim in his car.

It was determined he drove himself to the McDonald’s after being shot.

He was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and Gonzalez says the injuries were not critical.

Investigators are working to find out where the shooting originally happened. The victim's name has not been released.

