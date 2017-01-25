The Wendy’s on North Columbia Street in Milledgeville is badly damaged after a car crashed into it Tuesday morning. ( Photo courtesy Christopher Dominy via 13WMAZ Facebook).

We have new information in the death of a Milledgeville man found burned in the woods off of Barrow's Ferry Road in November.

If you didn't know any better, you'd never know that just months ago, a man crashed into the front of a Milledgeville Wendy's restaurant, destroying the dining area.

Just after 3 a.m. on November 22, a Honda Pilot crashed into the Wendy's. The driver then jumped out of the car and ran.

In a report from the Georgia State Patrol, it was initially reported that the driver of that car was Allen Vasser. Milledgeville police said Vasser got out of the car, ran away and got in a car with someone else. His body was found burned in the woods just an hour later.

Now police are saying that's not the case.

According to arrest warrants, Demario Parham was arrested for a number of charges including felon in possession of a firearm.

Major Michael Hudson with the Milledgeville Police Department says that firearm was recovered in the car that drove through the Wendy's the day of Vasser's murder, making Parham the driver.

From there, Hudson could not provide any more details on the case, leaving us with questions: What was the motive? Is Parham your only suspect? What happened before Parham allegedly drove through the Wendy's?

All these questions Hudson says he hopes to be able to answer soon as they continue to investigate Vasser's murder.

Milledgeville police arrested Parham on Monday.

He's charged him with malice murder, felony murder, concealing the death of another, false imprisonment and giving false statements.

