Man found guilty of raping mentally ill, disabled Macon woman behind a Kroger

A man was found guilty of rape following a trial in Bibb County Superior Court on Friday.

According to the DA's website, the prosecutors presented evidence during the trial to prove that David Lee Davis, 25, forced a woman to have sex against her will behind the Kroger supermarket on North Avenue in Macon on Dec. 11, 2015.

The woman was 21 years old at the time.

The jurors deliberated less than an hour Friday before making their decision.

A doctor testified that the woman suffers from mental illness and intellectual disabilities that would keep her from being able to consent to sex.

The woman testified that she did not want to have sex with Davis.

GBI experts testified that DNA from both Davis and the woman was found on two condoms retrieved from the crime scene.

David Lee Davis will be sentenced at a later date.

