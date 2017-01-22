Man found shot to death at Macon apartment complex

MACON - Bibb deputies are investigating what could be Macon's first homicide of the year.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, Vernon Shoats Sr. was shot multiple times at an apartment complex at 180 Hidden Lakes Court in Macon.

The 43-year-old was pronounced dead by Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley at 6:53 p.m. Sunday evening.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

