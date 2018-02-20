Man found shot to death at west Macon home

Crime

A man died in a west Macon shooting Tuesday night.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened just before midnight at a home on Ruben Drive. That's behind the Krispy Kreme on Pio Nono Avenue.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were told about several shots being fired in the area. When neighbors walked outside, they found the victim, 42-year-old Christopher Battle, lying in the doorway of his home.

Jones said Battle was shot multiple times.

This is Macon's 7th homicide of 2018.

Anyone who knows more about what happened can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV