Man found shot to death in Milledgeville apartment

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A 28-year-old man was found shot to death in the kitchen of a Milledgeville apartment Saturday evening, according to Capt. Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

He says they responded around 10:20 p.m. Saturday to Cedaridge Apartments on Frank Bone Road and found Kareem Simmons dead in the kitchen from multiple gunshot wounds.

King says it was not Simmons’ apartment, but one of the residents came home from work and found him dead. They believe he may have been killed earlier that afternoon.

No arrests have been made at this time, but he indicated there is a person of interest and that the shooting was not gang-related.

The GBI is assisting in the investigation and an autopsy will be performed Monday.

(© 2017 WMAZ)