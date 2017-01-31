Man found shot to death in parking lot of Warner Robins pawn shop

The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in the parking lot of a pawn shop.

A release says officers responded to a call of a person down at Chuck’s Gun and Pawn on Watson Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.

Houston County Coroner Daniel Galpin told WMAZ it was self-inflicted. However, the police news release says officers are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting and if it was self-inflicted.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information should call Det. Jeff Herb at (478) 302-5380

(© 2017 WMAZ)