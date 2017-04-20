Man helps West Macon bar employee unload beer then steals cash

Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man who stole cash from a West Macon bar after helping employees unload beer.

According a new release, it happened around 11:00 Wednesday night at Shooters Bar on Chambers Road. That's attached to the Ramada Inn near Eisenhower Parkway and I-475.

Deputies say a man started helping a female bar employee unload cases of beer behind the bar. She stepped away and noticed the man by the bar's front door holding a can full of cash.

The man ran away. The can was recovered, but the money had been taken.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV