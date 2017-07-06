Man hit by car in Macon

A pedestrian was hit on Fulton Mill Road in Macon on Thursday.

A woman hit a man with her car Thursday in Macon.

Lt. Randy Gonzalez with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 8:15 a.m. on Fulton Mill Road at Clayts Circle.

The driver, 58-year-old DeJuane Parham, was traveling southbound when she told deputies the man was on the right side of Fulton Mill Road.

She said the man suddenly darted toward her. She said she tried to swerve into the left lane to avoid hitting him.

The victim is listed in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. He has not been identified.

