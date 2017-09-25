The body of a man apparently struck and killed by a train was found near Macon's Terminal Station Monday morning.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb Sheriff's Office says a train crew saw the body around 11 a.m. Due to his injuries, investigators say they believe the man was hit by an earlier train.

Investigators could not immediately say how long the man had been dead.

The body was found near the Norfolk Southern tracks near Poplar Street, behind Terminal Station.

Howard said the victim was an elderly white man. She said he had not yet been identified.

